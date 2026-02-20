Wizards beat the Pacers 112-105, snapping a 3-game slide

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bub Carrington and Anthony Gill each scored 13 points and helped spark a decisive fourth-quarter run as the Washington Wizards outlasted the Indiana Pacers 112-105 on Thursday night.

Kadary Richmond and Jaden Hardy also had 13 points each as Washington snapped a three-game slide on a day it announced Trae Young is still at least a week from his team debut.

Bilal Coulibaly and Tristan Vukcevic scored 12 points each in the opener of a back-to-back set against the same opponent.

Jarace Walker scored 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for the Pacers, who fell to 2-3 during a season-long, six-game road trip wrapped around the All-Star break.

Taelon Peter added 16 points as Indiana fell a game behind Washington at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings. Jay Huff and Ben Sheppard scored 15 each.

Pacers guards Kam Jones (back soreness) and Aaron Nesmith (ankle sprain) both left by halftime.

The Wizards led by 17 early in the third quarter before the Pacers responded with a 14-3 run to take a 92-91 lead early in the fourth.

Washington answered later with its own 14-0 run to put it away.

Carrington hit a 17-foot jumper and a 3-pointer from the top of the arc during the spurt. Gill started it with a layup, and finished it with a baseline 3-pointer that made it 110-97.

Up next

The Pacers and Wizards play again in Washington on Friday night.

By IAN NICHOLAS QUILLEN

Associated Press