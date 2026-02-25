Miller, Knueppel lead Charlotte past Chicago 131-99 for 8th straight road win

CHICAGO (AP) — Brandon Miller scored 23 points, Kon Knueppel added 21, and the hot-shooting Charlotte Hornets won a team record eighth straight road game, routing the Chicago Bulls 131-99 on Tuesday night.

The Hornets shot 51.6% from the field and were on-target from beyond the arc, sinking 25 of 57 3-points attempts, one shy of the team record.

LaMelo Ball scored points 16 and Miles Bridges also had 16 in his return from a suspension. The Hornets outscored the Bulls 42-16 in the third quarter — including a decisive 22-2 run — and handed the Bulls a 10th straight loss, matching their longest slide since January 2019.

Matas Buzelis scored a career-high 32 points for Chicago, which was hurt by turnovers — 19 in this one. Patrick Williams and Guerschon Yabusele each had 11 points.

Knueppel finished with three 3-pointers on six attempts to up his long-range field goals total to 201. Playing in his 58th game he became the fastest player to reach 200 3s.

Knueppel hit back-to-back 3s midway through the third quarter as he scored 10 straight points to give Charlotte a 14-point lead. Miller hit his next three shots including one of his five 3-pointers to up it to 88-65 and cap the run that put the Hornets in charge.

Bridges and Moussa Diabate were both in the starting lineup after sitting out four games for their roles in a fight against Detroit on Feb. 9.

Coby White made his Hornets debut against the team that dealt him at the trade deadline earlier this month, entering midway through the first quarter, then scoring 10 points in 15:33. He was welcomed back to Chicago, where he played 6 1/2 seasons, with a short video tribute.

Charlotte led 56-55 at the half after falling behind by nine in midway through the second quarter.

Hornets: At Indiana on Thursday

Bulls: Host Portland on Thursday

By MATT CARLSON

Associated Press