Grizzlies beat Pacers 125-106 to sweep season series

By AP News
Grizzlies Pacers Basketball

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Taylor Hendricks scored 19 points, Jaylen Wells had 18 and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Indiana Pacers 125-106 on Sunday.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper added 17 points, and Scotty Pippen Jr. and Ryan Rupert each had 16 to help Memphis sweep the season series for the third time in five years.

Jarace Walker led Indiana with 21 points, and Micah Potter had 18.

Memphis took a 77-66 advantage four minutes into the third period.

The Grizzlies were without guard Ja Morant for the 17th consecutive game because of a left elbow injury. Rookie Cedric Coward sat out with a knee injury.

Memphis center Zach Edey will have another operation on his ailing left ankle, according to the team. The 7-foot-3 Edey has been sidelined since Dec. 7.

Indiana’s Pascal Siakam missed his second consecutive game with a sore right shooting hand.

Up next

Grizzlies: At Minnesota on Tuesday night.

Pacers: At Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

By JEFF SKIRVIN
Associated Press

