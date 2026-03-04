McCain scores 20 as Thunder beat Bulls 116-108 without Gilgeous-Alexander

CHICAGO (AP) — Jared McCain scored 20 points, Isaiah Joe added 19 and the Oklahoma City Thunder — playing without star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — beat the Chicago Bulls 116-108 on Tuesday night.

The defending NBA champion Thunder held out Gilgeous-Alexander to manage an abdominal strain that sidelined him for most of last month. But even without the reigning MVP, they had more than enough to win for the sixth time in seven games. They lead the Western Conference at 48-15.

McCain made four 3-pointers. Aaron Wiggins scored 18 points. Jaylin Williams had 17 points and 16 rebounds. Cason Wallace had 17 points, and Chet Holmgren added 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Collin Sexton scored 20 points for Chicago, including a 3 in the closing minute that cut it to 112-106. But the Bulls got back to losing after stopping an 11-game skid with a lopsided win over Milwaukee on Sunday.

Guerschon Yabusele had a season-high 18 points and 12 rebounds for his third double-double in 11 games since a trade-deadline deal with New York. The 6-foot-8, 283-pound Frenchman made four 3-pointers.

Josh Giddey just missed his ninth triple-double and second in two games, with 14 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. Matas Buzelis scored 11 points before limping to the locker room near the end of the third quarter. He rolled his right ankle when he stepped on Williams’ foot and did not return to the game.

The Thunder trailed 60-59 early in the third when Holmgren dunked to start a 14-3 run. They outscored Chicago 8-2 over the final three minutes of the quarter, including a 3 by McCain, to take an 87-76 lead to the fourth.

Up next

Thunder: At New York on Wednesday night.

Bulls: At Phoenix on Thursday night. ___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer