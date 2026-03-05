Quentin Grimes’ late free throws help the 76ers send the Jazz to a 7th straight loss

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Quentin Grimes hit two tiebreaking free throws with 16.4 seconds remaining, Tyrese Maxey scored 25 points and the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers beat the Utah Jazz 106-102 on Wednesday night.

Grimes finished with 16 points and Jabari Walker had 22 points for the 76ers, who were without Joel Embiid, VJ Edgecombe and suspended Paul George.

Keyonte George scored 30 points for the Jazz, who have lost seven in a row.

Philadelphia, which entered in sixth place in the Eastern Conference playoff race, trailed 100-94 with 4:51 left after George hit a 3. But Utah missed its next six field goals, and Philadelphia tied it at 100 on Adem Bona’s follow dunk with 1:50 left.

Isaiah Collier’s layup 46 seconds later put the Jazz ahead by two points, but Grimes tied it on a drive with 46.8 seconds remaining. After George misfired on a long-range shot for Utah, Grimes converted both free throws after being fouled. Utah coach Will Hardy did not call timeout, and a wide-open look from long distance by Kyle Filipowski was off.

Embiid missed his third straight game with a strained right oblique. Edgecombe suffered a lower back contusion in Tuesday’s 131-91 loss to the Spurs.

Jazz rookie Ace Bailey scored 12 points.

Jaren Jackson Jr. (left knee injury recovery), Walker Kessler (left shoulder injury recovery), Lauri Markkanen (right hip impingement), Jusuf Nurkic (nose injury recovery) and Vince Williams Jr. (left knee injury management) were out for Utah.

