Johnson scores 35 in Hawks’ 126-116 win over 76ers as Maxey leaves in final minute with hand injury

ATLANTA (AP) — Jalen Johnson had 35 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists and Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 24 points as the Atlanta Hawks beat the Philadelphia 76ers 126-116 on Saturday night for their season-best sixth straight victory.

Atlanta, which had two five-game runs during the season, has won seven of its last eight games and moved two games over .500 at 33-31.

CJ McCollum scored 13 of his 17 points in the first half and added seven assists, Dyson Daniels finished with 15 points and nine rebounds, and Onyeka Okongwu had 10 points as the Hawks overcame a seven-point halftime deficit.

Tyrese Maxey led the 76ers with 31 points before injuring his right hand in a collision with teammate Adem Bona with 16 seconds remaining in the game. Philadelphia coach Nick Nurse had no update on the extent of Maxey’s injury after the game and said the All-Star guard would have X-rays on his hand.

Quentin Grimes scored 26 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 24 and Trendon Watford 10 as Philly had its four-game winning streak halted. Jabari Walker, who was coming off consecutive 20-point games for the first time in his four-year NBA career, finished with nine points.

The Sixers were missing VJ Edgecombe (lumbar contusion), Joel Embiid (right oblique strain), Johni Broome (right knee surgery recovery) and Paul George (league suspension).

Jonathan Kuminga (left knee inflammation) was sidelined for the Hawks.

Up next

76ers: At the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday.

Hawks: Host the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday.

