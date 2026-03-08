Antetokounmpo scores 27 as Bucks beat Jazz 113-99 to snap four-game skid

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 27 points, nine rebounds and eight assists as the Milwaukee Bucks snapped a four-game skid by beating the Utah Jazz 113-99 on Saturday night.

Antetokounmpo did all that while playing just 27 minutes as the Bucks continue to monitor the two-time MVP’s workload in his return from injury. Milwaukee was playing for the third time since Antetokounmpo came back from a right calf strain that caused him to miss 15 straight games.

Utah has lost eight of its last nine games. The Jazz had ended a seven-game skid Thursday by winning 122-112 at Washington.

The Jazz were missing leading scorer Lauri Markkanen because of impingement in his right hip and Isaiah Collier due to personal reasons. Multiple other Utah players already have been ruled out for the season.

Milwaukee’s Kevin Porter Jr. missed a second straight game with swelling in his right knee. Before the game, Bucks coach Doc Rivers had no update on when Porter might return to the lineup.

The Bucks broke open a tight game by closing on a 13-2 run. Kyle Kuzma scored nine of his 18 points during that game-ending spurt and made a pair of 3-pointers to close the game.

Antetokounmpo wasn’t the only Milwaukee player who flirted with a triple-double.

Ryan Rollins had 13 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. Ousmane Dieng had 11 points, nine assists and eight rebounds.

Keyonte George scored 22 points and Brice Sensabaugh added 17 off the bench for Utah, which shot just 34.4% from the floor and went 12 of 49 from 3-point range.

