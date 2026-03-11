Skip to main content
Pistons snap season-worst 4-game skid with 138-100 win over Nets

By AP News
NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Duren scored 26 points, Cade Cunningham had 21 points and 15 assists, and the Detroit Pistons snapped a season-worst four-game skid, beating the Brooklyn Nets 138-100 on Tuesday night.

Duren shot 9 of 10 from the field and Cunningham was 8 of 10, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range. Duncan Robinson added 15 points and Marcus Sasser finished with 14 for the Eastern Conference-leading Pistons, who never trailed.

Michael Porter Jr. had 19 points and Jalen Wilson added 14 for the Nets, who saw their two-game winning streak end.

Part of Detroit’s skid was an improbable loss to visiting Brooklyn on Saturday night in a game it led by 23 points midway through the third quarter. The Nets ended a 10-game skid with that victory.

Cunningham — who did not play in that game — and Duren combined for 21 first-quarter points as the Pistons shot 57% from the field and 45% from beyond the arc for a 38-27 advantage.

The Pistons then outscored the Nets 35-13 in the second quarter for a 73-40 halftime lead.

Detroit finished the game shooting 56% from the field and 50% (16 of 32) from 3-point range.

Pistons: Host Philadelphia on Thursday.

Nets: Visit Atlanta on Thursday.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

By ADRY TORRES
Associated Press

