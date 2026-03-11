Hot-shooting Suns have three 20-point scorers in 129-114 victory over Bucks

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Devin Booker scored 27 points, Jalen Green had 25 and Royce O’Neale 21 as the Phoenix Suns pulled away in the fourth quarter to win a 129-114 shootout with the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night.

Phoenix shot 53.9% and made a season-high 24 3-pointers on 51 attempts. Milwaukee shot 51.2% and went 16 of 38 from 3-point range.

In a game that featured 15 ties and 12 lead changes, O’Neale put the Suns ahead for good with a tiebreaking buzzer-beater from about 50 feet to end the third quarter. Phoenix then scored the first seven points of the final period to extend its lead to 107-97.

Phoenix stayed in front by at least seven points the rest of the way.

Milwaukee’s Kyle Kuzma scored a season-high 33 points. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Myles Turner each added 22 points. Ousmane Dieng 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Phoenix, which has won five of its last six, was opening a six-game trip. The Suns moved within one game of Denver for seventh place in the Western Conference standings.

The Bucks have lost six of seven and just finished a 3-7 stretch that included nine home games. Six of the Bucks’ next eight games are away from home.

Taurean Prince played a scoreless 18 minutes for the Bucks in his first game since undergoing surgery in mid-November to repair a herniated disc in his neck. Phoenix’s Jordan Goodwin scored six points in 13 minutes after missing 2 1/2 weeks with a left calf strain.

Milwaukee’s Kevin Porter Jr. missed a fourth straight game with swelling in his right knee. The Bucks also didn’t have Bobby Portis (thoracic spine bruise) or Jericho Sims (right patella tendinitis).

