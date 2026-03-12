Desmond Bane scores 35 points to help the Magic beat the Cavaliers 128-122

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Desmond Bane had a 3-pointer and two free throws in the final 17.4 seconds to cap a 35-point night and help the Orlando Magic hold off the Cleveland Cavaliers 128-122 on Wednesday for their fifth straight victory.

Paolo Banchero added 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Magic. Tristan da Silva scored nine of his 23 points in the fourth quarter.

James Harden had 30 points and eights assists for Cleveland. Donovan Mitchell added 25 points, hitting a 3-pointer that brought the Cavaliers within two after Orlando led by 13 midway through the fourth quarter.

Bane countered with a 3-pointer as he was falling out of bounds with 17.4 seconds left, then added two free throws with eight seconds remaining.

Three 3-pointers by Keon Ellis, who finished with 20 points, keyed the late comeback of the Cavaliers.

Evan Mobley had 18 points and 13 rebounds for Cleveland. The Cavaliers have lost five of nine after winning seven straight.

Mitchell and Harden each scored 16 points in the first half, but the Cavaliers missed 11 of 12 3-point shots in the second quarter and were tied at 62 at halftime. Harden opened the second half with a 3-pointer, but Mobley was called for his fourth foul just 35 seconds into the third quarter.

The five-game winning streak is Orlando’s longest of the season.

