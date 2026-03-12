Murphy and Murray lead Pelicans to 122-111 win over Raptors in Ingram’s return to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Trey Murphy III scored 28 points, Dejounte Murray added 27 and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Toronto Raptors 122-111 on Wednesday night, spoiling Brandon Ingram’s return to the city where he played for six seasons.

Murray had his highest-scoring game since his return from a torn right Achilles tendon that sidelined him for more than a year. Zion Williamson added 19 points for the Pelicans, who have won seven of 10.

In his first game at New Orleans since he was traded to Toronto in February of last year, Ingram finished with 22 points. The 10-year veteran also surpassed 11,000 points for his career.

Immanuel Quickley scored 25 points for Toronto, which has lost six of eight. This defeat dropped the Raptors from fifth to seventh in the Eastern Conference, one-half game behind Orlando and Miami.

Murphy shot 8 of 12 from the field and 5 of 8 from 3-point range. Both teams made 14 3-pointers, but New Orleans did it on 29 attempts (48.3%) and Toronto needed 44 (31.8%).

The Pelicans led 60-58 at halftime and expanded their lead to 18 points in the third quarter. The Raptors got back within two early in the fourth, but New Orleans responded with an 8-0 run and Toronto never got closer than six the rest of the way. Murphy put it away when he hit a 3 with 2:19 left for a 116-101 lead.

During the first quarter, the Pelicans played a video tribute to Ingram, who averaged 17.6 points and made his first All-Star Game during his time in New Orleans.

