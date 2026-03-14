Evan Mobley scores 29 points and the Cavaliers rout the Mavericks 138-105

DALLAS (AP) — Evan Mobley matched his season high with 29 points, Donovan Mitchell had 24 and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Dallas Mavericks 138-105 on Friday night in the opener of a home-and-home series.

Mobley had 16 points in the first quarter and was already up to 23 by halftime, the second-highest scoring half of his career. He went 12 for 15 from the field and grabbed seven rebounds while playing just 23 minutes.

James Harden finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for the Cavaliers, who shot 61.5% from the field and were 18 for 38 (47%) from 3-point range.

Cooper Flagg scored 25 points for the Mavericks, who were coming off a victory in Memphis that snapped an eight-game losing streak. Naji Marshall had 17 points.

The Cavs led 38-21 after shooting 60% overall and on 3-pointers in the first quarter. Mitchell then scored 10 points in the second quarter and it was 67-50 at the break, with Mobley 10 for 12. The forward’s best half was 28 points on Dec. 7, 2024, against Charlotte.

Mitchell made all five shots and scored 12 more in the Cavs’ 41-point third quarter and Cleveland led by 35 in the final period.

Cleveland beat Dallas for the seventh straight time.

Up next

The teams meet Sunday in Cleveland.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba