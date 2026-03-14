Ingram scores 36 points as Raptors rally to snap Suns’ winning streak at 4

TORONTO (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 36 points, RJ Barrett added 22 and the Toronto Raptors rallied to beat Phoenix 122-115 on Friday night, snapping the Suns’ winning streak at four.

Jalen Green scored 34 points for Phoenix, matching his career high with eight 3-pointers, and Devin Booker added 31 points, but the Suns couldn’t hold on after leading by 10 in the fourth quarter.

Immanuel Quickley scored 17 points for Toronto. Scottie Barnes had 14 and Ja’Kobe Walter 12 as the Raptors won for the first time in three games.

Grayson Allen scored 15 points for the Suns.

Toronto trailed 105-95 with 8:12 left in the final period but turned it around with a 13-2 spurt capped by Barrett’s 3-pointer with 3:35 remaining.

Royce O’Neal stopped the run by making a 3 with 2:36 left but the Suns didn’t score again until Booker made three free throws with 24 seconds remaining.

Before that, Barnes blocked Green on a dunk attempt in the final minute, allowing Barrett to extend Toronto’s lead to six with a dunk at the other end.

Coming off a 43-point performance Thursday night in a win at Indiana, Booker shot 10 for 20 against Toronto. He went 2 for 5 from 3-point range and 9 for 11 at the line.

Green made 8 of 16 from distance. His career high for 3-point attempts is 17.

Up next

Suns: At Boston on Monday night.

Raptors: Host Detroit on Sunday.

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AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press