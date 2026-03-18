Duren scores 36 and Cunningham leaves early with back spasms as Pistons beat Wizards 130-117

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jalen Duren had 36 points and 12 rebounds for the Eastern Conference-leading Detroit Pistons, who lost fellow All-Star Cade Cunningham to back spasms in the first half of a 130-117 victory over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night.

Cunningham was hurt early in the first quarter while diving for a loose ball. He played for a few more minutes before being taken out at the 6:40 mark, and the team said during the second quarter he would not return.

Reserve Daniss Jenkins added 15 points for the Pistons, who have won four of five and sent the Wizards to their 13th straight loss. The teams meet again on Thursday; should Detroit prevail, Washington would equal its 14-game skid from early this season that sent it to a 1-15 start.

Bub Carrington scored a season-high 30 points for the injury-depleted Wizards, who had little-used veteran Anthony Gill in the starting lineup. Rookie Will Riley added 21 points and Justin Champagnie scored 18.

The Wizards have been surprisingly tough against the Pistons this season, with a victory at Detroit on Feb. 5 and an overtime loss in November. Washington kept this one within double digits before Duren gave the Pistons a 78-67 lead midway through the third quarter.

Detroit extended its advantage to 22 points late in the period.

Up next

The teams conclude their season series Thursday at Washington.

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AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba