Dosunmu sparks Timberwolves’ 147-111 rout of Jazz as Edwards remains out

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ayo Dosunmu scored 23 points and had nine rebounds in his second straight start in place of the injured Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves took charge in the second quarter to cruise past the Utah Jazz 147-111 on Wednesday night.

Rudy Gobert had 21 points and 12 rebounds, and Julius Randle also scored 21 points and had eight assists for the Timberwolves, who have won two in a row without their All-Star guard.

Minnesota announced Tuesday that Edwards will miss one to two weeks with right knee inflammation before being re-evaluated. The Timberwolves beat the Phoenix Suns 116-104 behind 32 points from Randle.

Brice Sensabaugh scored 41 points, two off his career high, to lead the Jazz, who have lost four in a row and 12 of their last 14.

Ace Bailey added 17 points for Utah, which went 0-3 on its road trip. Walker Kessler (shoulder), Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) and Jusuf Nurkic (face) remained sidelined.

The game was tight early, with eight lead changes and three ties before the Timberwolves took control. With Utah leading 28-27, Bones Hyland made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:22 left in the opening quarter — the start of an 8-0 run by Minnesota.

The Timberwolves led 72-58 at halftime and ran away in the second half while building a lead as much as 38 points in the fourth quarter.

Minnesota won three of its four matchups this season with Utah.

Up next

Jazz: Host Milwaukee on Thursday night.

Timberwolves: Host Portland on Friday night.

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AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA