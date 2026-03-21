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Rockets snap Hawks’ 11-game win streak with a 117-95 rout as Durant scores 25

By AP News
Hawks Rockets Basketball

Hawks Rockets Basketball

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HOUSTON (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 25 points, Jabari Smith Jr. added 23 and the Houston Rockets snapped Atlanta’s 11-game winning streak with a 117-95 victory over the Hawks on Friday night.

Alperen Sengun had 15 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds for Houston, which was just 4-6 in its previous 10 games and was coming off back-to-back losses to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker led Atlanta with 21 points, but the Hawks shot just 42% from the field and 26% (9 for 35) from 3-point range. Houston shot 51% overall and 47% (14 of 30) from deep.

CJ McCollum had 17 points and Zaccharie Risacher had 16 for Atlanta, which was riding its longest winning streak in over a decade that had positioned the team for a play-in berth.

The Rockets outrebounded the Hawks 51-37.

The Rockets ked 62-54 at halftime then pulled away by outscoring the Hawks 39-22 in the third quarter.

Onyeka Okongwu had three assists including the 600th of his career. He is averaging 3.2 assists per game this season, the most of his career.

Up next

Hawks: Return home to play Golden State on Saturday night.

Rockets: Host Miami on Saturday night.

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AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

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