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Edgecombe’s double-double helps 76ers down Jazz 126-116

By AP News
76ers Jazz Basketball

76ers Jazz Basketball

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SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — VJ Edgecombe had 22 points and 13 rebounds and Quentin Grimes scored 26 points to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 126-116 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night.

Trendon Watford had 20 points and nine rebounds, and Adem Bona and Cameron Payne each had 16 points — with Payne adding seven assists — for the 76ers, who won for the fourth time in five games.

Philadelphia overcame 17 turnovers and outscored the Jazz 74-52 in the paint.

Ace Bailey led Utah with 25 points, seven rebounds, and a season-high five blocks. Kennedy Chandler added 19 points in his debut after signing a 10-day contract with the Jazz earlier Saturday. Elijah Harkless had 15 points, five assists and a season-high five steals. Bez Mbeng had 13 points, seven assists and six rebounds in his first career start.

After Utah took the lead on a three-point play by John Konchar, Philadelphia went on a 12-2 run capped by Edgecombe’s running dunk to go ahead 118-110 with 2:35 left.

Back-to-back baskets from Kyle Filipowski sparked a 15-2 run that gave Utah a 72-64 lead a minute into the second half. Philadelphia erased the deficit later in the third quarter and took an 80-76 lead when Bona bookended a 16-4 run with a pair of dunks.

Up Next

76ers: Host Oklahoma City on Monday.

Jazz: Host Toronto on Monday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

By JOHN COON
Associated Press

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