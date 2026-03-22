Ryan Rollins scores 26 points for Bucks in 108-105 win, sending Suns to 5th straight loss

PHOENIX (AP) — Ryan Rollins had 26 points and 10 rebounds, Kyle Kuzma scored 20 before leaving with an injury and the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns 108-105 on Saturday night.

The Suns have lost five straight. The Bucks won for just the third time in 12 games.

Rollins made a tough floater in the lane with 23.8 seconds to push the Bucks up 107-104 and added a free throw with 9.7 seconds left to seal the win. He shot 10 of 19 from the field and also added seven assists.

Kuzma left in the third quarter because of tightness in his right Achilles tendon.

The Suns took an 82-81 lead after three quarters and the game stayed tight throughout the fourth. Ousmane Dieng’s short jumper pushed the Bucks ahead 102-97 with 2:21 left.

Phoenix All-Star Devin Booker responded with a 3-pointer while being fouled and made the free throw to cut the deficit to 102-101. It was one of the few highlights for Booker, who finished with just 14 points on 4-of-17 shooting.

Jalen Green led the Suns with 24 points, while Collin Gillespie had 18.

Milwaukee — playing without injured star Giannis Antetokounmpo — trailed for much of the first half, but used a 42-point second quarter to take a 57-52 halftime lead. Kuzma led the Bucks with 17 points before the break while Green had 15 for the Suns.

The Suns were without several rotation players, including Grayson Allen (knee), Royce O’Neale (knee), Dillon Brooks (hand) and Mark Williams (foot).

Up next

Bucks: At Los Angeles Clippers on Monday.

Suns: Host Toronto on Sunday.

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AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer