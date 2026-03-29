Harris scores 18, Pistons tighten grip on top seed in the East with a 109-87 win over Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tobias Harris led a balanced scoring attack with 18 points on Saturday as the Detroit Pistons strengthened their hold on the top seed in the Eastern Conference with a 109-87 victory over the injury-riddled Minnesota Timberwolves.

Jalen Duren had 10 points and 13 rebounds for the Pistons, who have won nine of their last 11 games. They began the day with a four-game lead over Boston in the race for the Eastern Conference’s top seed.

Five other Pistons scored at least 10 points, led by Daniss Jenkins and Ronald Holland II with 13 apiece.

Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards (right knee inflammation) missed his sixth straight game. The Timberwolves also played without starting forward Jaden McDaniels (right knee soreness) and guard Ayo Dosunmu (right calf soreness).

Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (collapsed lung) also missed his sixth straight game.

Donte DiVincenzo hit five 3-pointers and led Minnesota with 22 points. Rudy Gobert had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Timberwolves, who shot a season-low 32% (27 for 85) from the floor and 21% (9 for 43) from beyond the arc.

Paul Reed scored six quick points on two free throws and two dunks and Caris LaVert hit two fadeaway jumpers as the Pistons pulled out to 33-24 lead after the first quarter.

DiVincenzo helped Minnesota rally in the second, scoring all of their points in a 10-2 run that helped the Timberwolves cut the deficit to 49-44 at the half.

Up next

Pistons: At Oklahoma City on Monday.

Timberwolves: At Dallas on Monday.

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AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

By PATRICK DONNELLY

Associated Press