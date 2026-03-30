Barnes has career-high 15 assists, Raptors score 31 straight points to rout slumping Magic 139-87

TORONTO (AP) — RJ Barrett scored 24 points, Scottie Barnes had 23 points and a career-high 15 assists, and the Toronto Raptors used a 31-point run to rout Orlando 139-87 on Sunday night, handing the slumping Magic their seventh loss in eight games.

Sandro Mamukelashvili scored 19 points and Jamal Shead had 12 points and 10 assists for the Raptors (42-32), who remained fifth in the Eastern Conference standings following their largest victory this season. The top six teams automatically make the playoffs.

Barnes has posted 10 or more assists in four straight games.

Toronto’s biggest lead was 126-70 after AJ Lawson’s 3-pointer with 9:31 left.

Desmond Bane scored 17 points for Orlando. Jalen Suggs had 13 and Tristan da Silva added 12. Paolo Banchero shot 3 of 14 and scored nine points, ending a streak of three straight 30-point performances.

The Magic beat Sacramento on Thursday to stop a six-game losing streak, but buried themselves against Toronto with a miserable opening quarter.

Orlando led 18-11 after a 3 by Suggs with 6:35 left in the first, but Toronto responded with a 27-2 run to close the period.

Orlando committed 12 turnovers in the first quarter, leading to 14 points for the Raptors. Toronto finished with 37 points off 28 Magic turnovers. Orlando made 31 baskets.

After Banchero’s jump shot with 5:30 remaining in the first, the Magic didn’t score again until Banchero connected with 9:42 left in the second. That bucket ended a run of 31 consecutive points for Toronto.

Raptors forward Brandon Ingram sat out for the second time in four games because of a sore right heel, joining Collin Murray-Boyles (back spasms) and Immanuel Quickley (right foot) on the sideline.

The Raptors are 12-4 against Southeast Division opponents.

Up next

Magic: Host Phoenix on Tuesday.

Raptors: At Detroit on Tuesday.

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AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press