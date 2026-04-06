Holmgren, Gilgeous-Alexander pace Thunder, who score season-high 146 points in rout of the Jazz

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Chet Holmgren scored 21 points, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 20 and the Oklahoma City Thunder had a season-high point total to rout the Utah Jazz 146-111 on Sunday night.

Gilgeous-Alexander sat out the fourth quarter with the Thunder in firm control. He extended his record streak of games with at least 20 points to 138.

Cason Wallace scored 16 points and Jalen Williams added 15 for the Thunder, who increased their lead over the San Antonio Spurs to three games with four remaining in the race for the top seed in the playoffs. Oklahoma City has won five straight and 17 of 18.

The Thunder shot 58.1% from the field overall and made 24 of 45 3-pointers. This shooting spree came three nights after Oklahoma City blew out the Los Angeles Lakers 139-96.

Oklahoma City has dominated while holding off the Spurs in the standings. The Thunder’s last home loss was Feb. 12 against Milwaukee. Their last home loss with Gilgeous-Alexander in the lineup was Jan. 25 against Toronto.

Brice Sensabaugh scored 34 points and Kyle Filipowski added 20 points and 14 rebounds for Utah, which lost its ninth straight.

Cody Williams, Jalen Williams’ brother, started for the Jazz and finished with eight points and five rebounds.

Holmgren’s nasty baseline dunk on Filipowski gave the Thunder a 59-39 lead in the second quarter.

Oklahoma City’s Cason Wallace missed a fast break dunk late in the first half, but Jalen Williams caught the ball on the way down and dunked it with two hands to put the Thunder up 72-52.

The Thunder shot 63% from the field in the first half to take a 75-54 lead at the break.

Oklahoma City extended that margin to 108-81 at the end of the third quarter, and the starters sat out the fourth.

Up next

Jazz: At New Orleans on Tuesday night.

Thunder: At the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.

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AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer