Ingram scores season-high 38, Raptors move closer to playoff berth by beating slumping Heat 128-114

TORONTO (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored a season-high 38 points, RJ Barrett had 22 and the Toronto Raptors moved closer to clinching their first playoff berth since 2022 by beating the slumping Miami Heat 128-114 on Thursday night.

Collin Murray-Boyles scored 17 points, Scottie Barnes had 13 and Immanuel Quickley 11 as Toronto moved past Atlanta into fifth place in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors and Hawks are both 45-35, but Toronto swept the season series.

Bam Adebayo had 24 points and 11 rebounds as the Heat lost for the 10th time in 13 games. Already destined for the play-in tournament, Miami’s hopes of improving its seeding took another hit.

Miami’s Davion Mitchell finished with 15 points and 11 assists. Tyler Herro and Jaime Jaquez Jr. each scored 15 points.

With their second home win over the Heat in three days, the Raptors swept the season series against the Heat for the third time. They also did it in 2007-08 and 2018-19.

Ingram matched his season high with seven assists. He had 13 points as Toronto outscored Miami 24-6 over the final 5:46 of the first half to lead 69-50 at the break.

Ingram shot 10 for 11 at the free throw line in the first half. The entire Heat team went 3 for 7 at the line in that time.

Toronto scored seven straight points to begin the third Miami answered with nine 3-pointers in the quarter. Ingram had 13 points in the third to keep Toronto in front, and the Raptors took a 102-90 lead to the fourth.

Toronto finished 14-4 against Southeast Division teams. They went 14-3 against the Central.

The Raptors are 4-11 against Atlantic foes with two games remaining. Toronto has lost 12 straight against the Knicks, who they visit Friday night.

Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. watched from a baseline seat.

Up next

Heat: At Washington on Friday.

Raptors: At New York on Friday.

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AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press