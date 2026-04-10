Leonard Miller’s career night paces Bulls to 119-108 win over Wizards

WASHINGTON (AP) — Leonard Miller scored a career-high 26 points and matched his career best with 11 rebounds as the Chicago Bulls eased to a 119-108 victory over the Washington Wizards on Thursday night to sweep a two-game set.

Tre Jones scored 31 points and Collin Sexton added 27 for the Bulls, who won 129-98 at Washington on Tuesday night to snap a seven-game skid.

Miller, Jones and Sexton combined to shoot 65.3% (32 of 49) as Chicago (31-49) pulled even with Milwaukee for 11th place in the Eastern Conference and the best record among teams eliminated from postseason contention.

Bulls center Guerschon Yabusele departed early in the third quarter with a sprained left shoulder.

Will Riley scored 23 points to lead Washington, which had 10 players sidelined by injuries.

Julian Reese added 16 points and 15 rebounds for the NBA-worst Wizards, who have lost 24 of 25 to sink to 17-63 with two games remaining.

Chicago took control by outscoring Washington 16-4 to close the third quarter. Jones scored the last six points of that stretch, including consecutive layups in the final minute to make it 87-74.

Up next

Bulls: Host Orlando on Friday.

Wizards: Host Miami on Friday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

By IAN NICHOLAS QUILLEN

Associated Press