Porter and Randle power the Nets to their 2nd win of the season, 114-104 over the Hornets

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Porter Jr. had 26 points and 10 rebounds and Julius Randle added 22 points as the Brooklyn Nets won their second game of the season, 114-104 over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.

The Nets (2-6), who had lost six of their first seven games, rallied from a seven-point halftime deficit in the final periods. Brooklyn’s other victory this season came Sunday at Indiana.

Mikel Brown Jr. scored 18 points, Nolan Traore had 16 and Danny Wolf 13 for Brooklyn, which shot 51% from the field overall and 38% from long distance.

Naz Reid scored 28 points on 11-for-18 shooting from the field and Grayson Allen added 22 points for the Hornets, who lost their fifth straight game after opening the season 3-1.

Brandon Miller and Sion James scored 10 points apiece for Charlotte (3-6).

Hornets forward Kon Knueppel, who was making his season debut after being sidelined with a hamstring strain, exited in the first quarter due to soreness in his left leg and did not return. He played six minutes and scored three points on 3-for-3 shooting from the line. Knueppel led the NBA in 3-pointers last season and was runner-up for NBA rookie of the year.

Up next

Hornets: Host the Boston Celtics on Friday.

Nets: At Atlanta on Saturday in the first of a four-game trip.

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