WASHINGTON (AP) — Memphis rookie Cameron Boozer scored a season-high 29 points in a matchup with top draft pick AJ Dybantsa of Washington, and the Grizzlies rallied from 12 points down to hand the Wizards their eighth straight loss, 136-120 on Monday night.

Playing without leading scorer Ty Jerome, who has a sore right hip, the Grizzlies trailed 69-57 in the closing seconds of the first half but took control by outscoring the Wizards 42-18 in the third quarter. Boozer, the No. 3 pick in the draft after a standout season at Duke, finished 7 of 13 on 3-pointers, including two 3s during a 10-0 run that tied the game at 73-all.

Zach Edey had 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Grizzlies, who have won four of five and improved to 7-0 on the road. Javon Small had 12 points and 12 assists.

Dybantsa matched his season high with 21 points.

Washington hasn’t won since beating Orlando on Nov. 2 to move to 4-3, and the skid has raised questions about the future of coach Brian Keefe. After a multiyear rebuild, the Wizards hoped to contend this season with veterans Anthony Davis and Trae Young playing alongside Dybantsa.

Davis led the Wizards with 23 points. Young, held scoreless for the first time in his career in Sunday night’s 147-119 loss to visiting Houston, had 13 points on 3-of-10 shooting and 12 assists.

Young had 10 assists by halftime, the first Wizards player to do that since Tyus Jones on March 10, 2024 at Miami. The only other player with 10 assists in a half this season was Atlanta’s Jalen Johnson on Oct. 26 against Houston.

The Grizzlies, who entered the game fourth in the NBA in offensive rating, shot 55.8% from the field.

Up next

Grizzlies: At Cleveland on Wednesday night.

Wizards: At Toronto on Wednesday night.

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