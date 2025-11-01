Lakers’ Doncic has third 40-point game to start season, matching Wilt Chamberlain’s mark

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Luka Doncic reaching the 40-point mark in a game is becoming a common theme through the early weeks of this season.

Doncic, returning after missing three games with injuries, had 44 points in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 117-112 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night, topping 40 for his third straight game to start the season.

The only other player in NBA history to do that was Wilt Chamberlain. Twice.

“He just continues to get where he wants to go, and he takes what the defense gives him,” Lakers coach JJ Redick said with Doncic sitting in the back of the interview room.

Doncic, who shot 14 for 27 from the field, including 6 for 15 from 3-point range, scored 43 in the Lakers’ opening night loss to Golden State. He had 49 against Minnesota in the second game. He then missed the next three game with a left finger sprain and a lower left leg contusion.

Friday was his return to action, and he continued his scoring pace.

“I feel great. But obviously after we get a win, I feel even better,” Doncic said. “That’s the whole point.”

Doncic scored 19 points in the first quarter to get the Lakers off to a good start. He added 16 in the third as they erased a Memphis advantage and closed with nine points in the fourth as Los Angeles pulled away.

“Him scoring 40 is going to set us up good,” said backcourt mate Austin Reaves, who finished with 21 points, but was 5 for 14 from the field. “It doesn’t matter if he is scoring 20 of it in the first (quarter), second, third. Hopefully, he’s scoring most of them in the fourth.”

Reaves added: “If you come out, and he has 15 in the first, we’re going to score 30 (in the quarter), unless everybody else is shooting bricks like I was tonight.”

At this point, three games into the season, Doncic is averaging 45.3 points a game, a lofty scoring pace.

Asked if he could maintain a 40-point average for the season, he replied: “That’s going to be tough.

“Sometimes, I won’t be able to score that much.”

___

AP NBA: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NBA

By CLAY BAILEY

Associated Press