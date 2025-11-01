Skip to main content
Brooklyn faces Philadelphia, aims to stop 5-game skid

By AP News

Philadelphia 76ers (4-0, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (0-5, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn will try to break its five-game skid when the Nets play Philadelphia.

Brooklyn went 26-56 overall, 3-13 in Atlantic Division games and 12-29 at home a season ago. The Nets shot 43.7% from the field and 34.4% from 3-point range last season.

Philadelphia went 24-58 overall and 15-37 in Eastern Conference action during the 2024-25 season. The 76ers averaged 23.2 assists per game on 39.7 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Nets: Haywood Highsmith: out (knee), Ziaire Williams: day to day (back).

76ers: Paul George: day to day (knee), Dominick Barlow: day to day (elbow), Jared McCain: out (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

