Sacramento plays Denver for conference showdown

Sacramento Kings (2-4, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (3-2, sixth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Denver and Sacramento will play.

Denver finished 50-32 overall, 32-20 in Western Conference play and 26-15 at home during the 2024-25 season. The Nuggets averaged 31.0 assists per game on 45.4 made field goals last season.

Sacramento finished 40-42 overall and 26-26 in Western Conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Kings averaged 17.4 points off of turnovers, 14.3 second-chance points and 26.3 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Nuggets: None listed.

Kings: Keegan Murray: out (thumb), Malik Monk: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press