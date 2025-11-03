Memphis faces Detroit in non-conference matchup

Detroit Pistons (4-2, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (3-4, 10th in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pistons -4; over/under is 236.5

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis and Detroit meet in non-conference action.

Memphis went 48-34 overall with a 26-15 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Grizzlies allowed opponents to score 116.9 points per game and shoot 45.6% from the field last season.

Detroit went 44-38 overall, 29-23 in Eastern Conference play and 22-19 on the road last season. The Pistons averaged 115.5 points per game last season, 17.2 on free throws and 38.4 from 3-point range.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Zach Edey: out (ankle), Scotty Pippen Jr.: out (toe), Brandon Clarke: out (knee), Ty Jerome: out (calf).

Pistons: Marcus Sasser: day to day (hip), Jaden Ivey: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press