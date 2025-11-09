Skip to main content
Golden State puts home win streak on the line against Indiana

By AP News

Indiana Pacers (1-8, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (5-5, eighth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -12.5; over/under is 227.5

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State hosts Indiana aiming to continue its four-game home winning streak.

Golden State finished 48-34 overall a season ago while going 24-17 at home. The Warriors allowed opponents to score 110.5 points per game and shoot 46.5% from the field last season.

Indiana went 50-32 overall, 29-22 in Eastern Conference games and 21-20 on the road last season. The Pacers averaged 117.4 points per game while shooting 48.8% from the field and 36.8% from deep last season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Pacers won 114-109 in the last matchup on Nov. 1.

INJURIES: Warriors: Stephen Curry: day to day (illness), De’Anthony Melton: out (knee), Al Horford: day to day (foot).

Pacers: Quenton Jackson: out (hamstring), T.J. McConnell: out (hamstring), Obi Toppin: out (foot), Johnny Furphy: out (ankle), Kam Jones: out (back), Bennedict Mathurin: out (foot), Tyrese Haliburton: out for season (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

