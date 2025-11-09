Skip to main content
Detroit puts road win streak on the line against Philadelphia

By AP News

Detroit Pistons (7-2, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (6-3, third in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pistons -3.5; over/under is 232.5

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Pistons take on Philadelphia.

Philadelphia went 24-58 overall and 15-37 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The 76ers shot 45.4% from the field and 34.1% from 3-point range last season.

Detroit finished 44-38 overall and 29-23 in Eastern Conference action during the 2024-25 season. The Pistons shot 47.6% from the field and 36.2% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: 76ers: Paul George: out (knee), Dominick Barlow: out (elbow).

Pistons: Marcus Sasser: out (hip), Tobias Harris: out (ankle), Jaden Ivey: out (knee), Caris LeVert: day to day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

