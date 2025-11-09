Skip to main content
New Orleans visits Phoenix following Murphy’s 41-point game

Sponsored by:
By AP News

New Orleans Pelicans (2-7, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (4-5, ninth in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans plays the Phoenix Suns after Trey Murphy III scored 41 points in the Pelicans’ 126-119 loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

Phoenix went 36-46 overall and 22-30 in Western Conference action last season. The Suns shot 47.8% from the field and 37.8% from 3-point range last season.

New Orleans finished 21-61 overall and 13-38 in Western Conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Pelicans averaged 8.5 steals, 5.2 blocks and 13.9 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Suns: None listed.

Pelicans: Yves Missi: day to day (illness), Zion Williamson: out (hamstring), Dejounte Murray: out (leg), Jordan Poole: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

