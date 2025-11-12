Kings host the Hawks in out-of-conference game

Atlanta Hawks (6-5, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (3-7, 13th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -3.5; over/under is 233.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento and Atlanta play in non-conference action.

Sacramento finished 40-42 overall with a 20-21 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Kings allowed opponents to score 115.3 points per game and shoot 47.4% from the field last season.

Atlanta went 40-42 overall, 30-22 in Eastern Conference action and 19-23 on the road last season. The Hawks averaged 9.7 steals, 5.1 blocks and 14.7 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Kings: Keegan Murray: out (thumb), Devin Carter: day to day (ribs).

Hawks: Trae Young: out (knee), Nikola Đurisic: out (elbow), Nickeil Alexander-Walker: day to day (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press