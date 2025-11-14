Skip to main content
Scottie Barnes scores 28 in near triple-double, Raptors beat Cavaliers 126-113

By AP News
Raptors Cavaliers Basketball

CLEVELAND (AP) — Scottie Barnes had 28 points in a near triple-double, Immanuel Quickley added 25 points and the Toronto Raptors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 126-113 on Thursday night.

Barnes finished with 10 rebounds, eight assists and five blocked shots. The Raptors shot 56% from the floor and made 12 3-pointers to win for the sixth time in seven games.

Quickley shot 5 of 7 from 3-point range and had six assists. Jakob Poeltl added 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting and had seven rebounds.

Donovan Mitchell had 31 points after getting a night off Wednesday in Miami. Nae’Qwan Tomlin added 18 for Cleveland.

The Raptors were coming off a 119-109 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday and took advantage of the Cavaliers playing a back-to-back. Cleveland beat Miami 130-116 Wednesday night and was without All-Star Darius Garland (toe) and Lonzo Ball (rest).

Mitchell had six rebounds, six assists, two steals and hit 15 of 17 free throws after getting a rest day against the Heat.

Toronto led 67-54 at halftime, but Cleveland whittled the lead down to 90-85 by the end of the third quarter. The Cavaliers kept the Raptors in reach until Quickley hit a pair of 3-pointers sandwiched around RJ Barrett’s floater to push the lad to 118-105.

Toronto plays at Indiana on Saturday.

Cleveland hosts Memphis on Saturday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/nba

