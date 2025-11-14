Indiana takes on Toronto, looks to stop 6-game skid

Toronto Raptors (7-5, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (1-11, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana comes into the matchup with Toronto as losers of six straight games.

The Pacers are 0-3 against conference opponents. Indiana is last in the Eastern Conference shooting 29.5% from 3-point range.

The Raptors are 6-2 in conference matchups. Toronto is 3-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.

The Pacers are shooting 39.9% from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points lower than the 46.8% the Raptors allow to opponents. The Raptors are shooting 49.3% from the field, 1.4% higher than the 47.9% the Pacers’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pascal Siakam is shooting 44.6% and averaging 24.1 points for the Pacers. Ben Sheppard is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Scottie Barnes is averaging 20.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.8 blocks for the Raptors. Immanuel Quickley is averaging 25.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 1-9, averaging 106.4 points, 47.0 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.3 points per game.

Raptors: 6-4, averaging 118.4 points, 41.1 rebounds, 30.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.3 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Quenton Jackson: out (hamstring), Obi Toppin: out (foot), Johnny Furphy: out (ankle), Aaron Nesmith: day to day (knee), Kam Jones: out (back), Bennedict Mathurin: day to day (foot), Tyrese Haliburton: out for season (achilles), Cody Martin: day to day (illness).

Raptors: Collin Murray-Boyles: day to day (illness), Ochai Agbaji: day to day (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press