Paul George makes his season debut, starting for Philadelphia 76ers against Los Angeles Clippers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Paul George made his season debut Monday night, starting for the Philadelphia 76ers against the Los Angeles Clippers.

George, 35, missed Philadelphia’s first 12 games while recovering from offseason left knee surgery. The nine-time All-Star signed a four-year, $212 million deal with the 76ers last summer but was limited to just 41 games last season due to injury, averaging 16.2 points and 5.3 rebounds.

George played five seasons with the Clippers before joining Philadelphia in free agency. He was in the starting lineup, alongside Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, Andre Drummond and Dominick Barlow.

Philadelphia was without former MVP Joel Embiid (right knee injury management) for the eighth time in 13 games and third in a row.

