Clippers host Grizzlies Friday for NBA Cup group stage matchup

Memphis Grizzlies (7-12, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (5-13, 12th in the Western Conference)

Inglewood, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clippers -6.5; over/under is 227.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Clippers host the Memphis Grizzlies in an NBA Cup in-season tournament group play matchup.

The Clippers are 4-7 in conference games. Los Angeles allows 118.2 points and has been outscored by 6.0 points per game.

The Grizzlies are 6-6 against conference opponents. Memphis is seventh in the NBA with 29.1 assists per game led by Vince Williams Jr. averaging 5.6.

The Clippers average 112.2 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 117.5 the Grizzlies allow. The Grizzlies’ 43.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.0 percentage points lower than the Clippers have given up to their opponents (47.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: James Harden is averaging 27.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 8.4 assists for the Clippers. Kawhi Leonard is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games.

Santi Aldama is averaging 13.8 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 27 points and three steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 2-8, averaging 113.5 points, 39.2 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.7 points per game.

Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 112.1 points, 48.1 rebounds, 30.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.6 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Bradley Beal: out for season (hip), Jordan Miller: day to day (hamstring), Derrick Jones Jr.: out (knee), Bogdan Bogdanovic: day to day (hip).

Grizzlies: Scotty Pippen Jr.: out (toe), Javon Small: out (toe), Ja Morant: out (calf), Brandon Clarke: out (knee), Ty Jerome: out (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press