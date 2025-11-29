Portland faces Oklahoma City on home losing streak

Oklahoma City Thunder (19-1, first in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (8-11, ninth in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland aims to end its three-game home losing streak with a win over Oklahoma City.

The Trail Blazers are 3-2 against the rest of their division. Portland is 3-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Thunder are 15-1 in Western Conference play. Oklahoma City has a 13-0 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Trail Blazers make 44.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Thunder have allowed to their opponents (42.4%). The Thunder are shooting 48.7% from the field, 0.5% higher than the 48.2% the Trail Blazers’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Thunder won 122-95 in the last matchup on Nov. 24.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deni Avdija is averaging 25.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Trail Blazers. Jerami Grant is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is scoring 32.9 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Thunder. Jaylin Williams is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 3-7, averaging 115.6 points, 47.4 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.2 points per game.

Thunder: 10-0, averaging 121.1 points, 41.7 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 10.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.9 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Scoot Henderson: out (hamstring), Matisse Thybulle: out (thumb), Jrue Holiday: out (calf), Blake Wesley: out (foot), Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles).

Thunder: Aaron Wiggins: day to day (thigh), Nikola Topic: out (groin), Isaiah Hartenstein: day to day (ankle), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press