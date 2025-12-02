Skip to main content
Suns’ Devin Booker ruled out before halftime with right groin injury

Sponsored by:
By AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker was ruled out of Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first half with a right groin injury.

Booker checked out with 2:05 left in the first quarter after committing an offensive foul, and he didn’t return. He had 11 points and three assists before his injury.

Booker began the night averaging 25.7 points and 6.9 assists per game in the 11th season of a career spent entirely with Phoenix.

The Suns are off to a better-than-expected 12-9 start to the season, and they led the streaking Lakers 66-52 at halftime despite Booker’s absence.

