Suns snap Lakers’ 7-game winning streak with 125-108 victory despite Booker’s early exit

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dillon Brooks scored 33 points, Collin Gillespie added 16 of his career-high 28 in the fourth quarter, and the Phoenix Suns emphatically snapped the Los Angeles Lakers’ seven-game winning streak with a 125-108 victory Monday night.

Devin Booker scored 11 points before leaving with two minutes left in the first quarter with a right groin injury, yet the Suns improbably played a remarkable game in their leading scorer’s absence.

Gillespie hit a career-best eight 3-pointers for Phoenix, which had lost three of four. The Suns forced 22 Lakers turnovers and streaked to a 21-point lead in the third quarter, blowing out Los Angeles despite Luka Doncic’s 38 points.

Austin Reaves added 16 points for the Lakers, who were playing their third home game in four nights. Los Angeles was mostly listless after Doncic scored 20 points in yet another phenomenal first quarter.

LeBron James finished with 10 points, barely keeping alive his incredible streak of scoring in double digits in 1,297 consecutive regular-season games. James made a 3-pointer with 6:51 left to preserve the streak, which began Jan. 7, 2007 — less than three weeks after Cooper Flagg was born.

Brooks scored 23 points on 11-of-16 shooting in the first half, taking the offensive lead with Booker sidelined. Gillespie took control in the second half with a series of big perimeter shots.

Up next

Suns: At Houston on Friday.

Lakers: At Toronto on Thursday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer