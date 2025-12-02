Flagg, Mavericks to host Jaquez and the Heat

Miami Heat (14-7, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (7-15, 12th in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Heat visit the Dallas Mavericks in a non-conference matchup.

The Mavericks have gone 4-9 in home games. Dallas is fourth in the league with 34.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Anthony Davis averaging 6.6.

The Heat are 4-5 on the road. Miami is 4-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Mavericks score 111.1 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 118.4 the Heat give up. The Heat average 8.2 more points per game (124.3) than the Mavericks give up (116.1).

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Heat defeated the Mavericks 106-102 in their last matchup on Nov. 25. Tyler Herro led the Heat with 24 points, and P.J. Washington led the Mavericks with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cooper Flagg is averaging 17 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Mavericks. Davis is averaging 32 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and two blocks over the past 10 games.

Kel’el Ware is averaging 11.8 points and 10.6 rebounds for the Heat. Norman Powell is averaging 30.0 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 66.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 115.2 points, 44.7 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.2 points per game.

Heat: 7-3, averaging 123.0 points, 48.1 rebounds, 30.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.9 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Dereck Lively II: out (foot), P.J. Washington: out (ankle), Kyrie Irving: out (knee), Dante Exum: out for season (knee).

Heat: Pelle Larsson: day to day (foot), Keshad Johnson: out (head).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press