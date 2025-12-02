Bulls take on the Nets on 4-game losing streak

Brooklyn Nets (4-16, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (9-11, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago looks to stop its four-game slide when the Bulls take on Brooklyn.

The Bulls are 6-8 in Eastern Conference games. Chicago has a 5-6 record against opponents over .500.

The Nets are 4-13 in Eastern Conference play. Brooklyn has the league’s worst offense, averaging just 108.8 points per game.

The Bulls average 120.0 points per game, 1.5 more points than the 118.5 the Nets give up. The Nets’ 44.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points lower than the Bulls have given up to their opponents (47.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Giddey is shooting 47.4% and averaging 20.6 points for the Bulls. Ayo Dosunmu is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 24.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Nets. Drake Powell is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 3-7, averaging 120.7 points, 45.3 rebounds, 29.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 127.9 points per game.

Nets: 3-7, averaging 107.5 points, 39.3 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.4 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Jalen Smith: out (knee), Dalen Terry: out (calf), Zach Collins: out (wrist), Noa Essengue: out (shoulder), Coby White: out (calf), Isaac Okoro: out (lumbar).

Nets: Haywood Highsmith: out (knee), Terance Mann: out (ribs), Cam Thomas: out (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press