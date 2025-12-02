Denver takes road win streak into matchup with Indiana

Denver Nuggets (14-6, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (4-17, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver visits Indiana trying to continue its seven-game road winning streak.

The Pacers have gone 4-7 at home. Indiana averages 13.7 turnovers per game and is 3-6 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Nuggets are 8-2 on the road. Denver ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 34.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Nikola Jokic averaging 9.6.

The Pacers score 110.2 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 115.9 the Nuggets allow. The Nuggets are shooting 50.9% from the field, 3.5% higher than the 47.4% the Pacers’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Nov. 9 the Nuggets won 117-100 led by 32 points from Jokic, while Aaron Nesmith scored 25 points for the Pacers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pascal Siakam is averaging 24.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Pacers. Andrew Nembhard is averaging 21 points and six assists over the last 10 games.

Jokic is scoring 29.0 points per game with 12.8 rebounds and 11.1 assists for the Nuggets. Spencer Jones is averaging 28.0 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 73.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 3-7, averaging 111.0 points, 41.3 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.8 points per game.

Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 125.2 points, 43.6 rebounds, 29.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.0 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Quenton Jackson: day to day (hamstring), Obi Toppin: out (foot), Johnny Furphy: day to day (ankle), Aaron Nesmith: out (knee), Kam Jones: out (back), Tyrese Haliburton: out for season (achilles).

Nuggets: Christian Braun: out (ankle), Aaron Gordon: out (hamstring), Julian Strawther: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press