Orlando puts home win streak on the line against San Antonio

San Antonio Spurs (14-6, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (13-8, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Magic -7.5; over/under is 234.5

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando will try to keep its six-game home win streak alive when the Magic face San Antonio.

The Magic are 8-3 in home games. Orlando is fourth in the Eastern Conference scoring 119.5 points while shooting 47.7% from the field.

The Spurs are 5-4 in road games. San Antonio is eighth in the league with 33.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Victor Wembanyama averaging 10.9.

The Magic are shooting 47.7% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 46.1% the Spurs allow to opponents. The Spurs average 119.2 points per game, 4.9 more than the 114.3 the Magic give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Franz Wagner is averaging 22.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Magic. Desmond Bane is averaging 37.0 points over the last 10 games.

Keldon Johnson is averaging 13 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Spurs. Harrison Barnes is averaging 31.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 8-2, averaging 123.5 points, 44.4 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 9.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points per game.

Spurs: 6-4, averaging 119.1 points, 43.8 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.4 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Moritz Wagner: out (knee), Paolo Banchero: out (groin).

Spurs: Jordan McLaughlin: out (hamstring), Victor Wembanyama: out (calf), Stephon Castle: out (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press