Minnesota faces New Orleans on 3-game road slide

Minnesota Timberwolves (12-8, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (3-18, 15th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota will look to break its three-game road losing streak when the Timberwolves take on New Orleans.

The Pelicans are 1-17 against Western Conference opponents. New Orleans gives up 123.3 points and has been outscored by 10.7 points per game.

The Timberwolves are 8-7 in Western Conference play. Minnesota has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Pelicans’ 11.5 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 12.3 per game the Timberwolves give up. The Timberwolves average 120.6 points per game, 2.7 fewer than the 123.3 the Pelicans allow to opponents.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Timberwolves won 149-142 in overtime in the last matchup on Dec. 3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Murphy III is averaging 19.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Pelicans.

Julius Randle is averaging 23 points, 7.5 rebounds and six assists for the Timberwolves.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 1-8, averaging 117.6 points, 44.1 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.7 points per game.

Timberwolves: 5-4, averaging 119.9 points, 45.0 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.1 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Karlo Matkovic: out (calf), Herbert Jones: out (calf), Yves Missi: out (foot), Dejounte Murray: out (leg), Zion Williamson: out (abductor), Jordan Poole: out (quad).

Timberwolves: None listed.

