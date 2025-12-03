Portland visits Cleveland after Mitchell’s 43-point game

Portland Trail Blazers (8-13, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (13-9, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -10.5; over/under is 238.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland plays the Portland Trail Blazers after Donovan Mitchell scored 43 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 135-119 win over the Indiana Pacers.

The Cavaliers have gone 8-4 in home games. Cleveland ranks third in the NBA averaging 15.7 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 35.3% from downtown. Mitchell leads the team averaging 4.1 makes while shooting 39.1% from 3-point range.

The Trail Blazers have gone 5-7 away from home. Portland is eighth in the Western Conference scoring 118.2 points per game and is shooting 44.5%.

The Cavaliers score 119.5 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than the 121.1 the Trail Blazers allow. The Trail Blazers average 118.2 points per game, 2.4 more than the 115.8 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Andre Hunter is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Mitchell is averaging 43.0 points and 9.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Deni Avdija is scoring 25.8 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Trail Blazers. Shaedon Sharpe is averaging 23.0 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 115.5 points, 43.9 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 2-8, averaging 115.2 points, 48.5 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.4 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Sam Merrill: out (hand), Max Strus: out (foot), Lonzo Ball: day to day (rest), Larry Nance Jr.: out (calf), Jarrett Allen: out (finger).

Trail Blazers: Scoot Henderson: out (hamstring), Matisse Thybulle: out (thumb), Jrue Holiday: out (calf), Blake Wesley: out (foot), Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press