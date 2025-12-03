Brown leads Boston against Washington after 42-point showing

Boston Celtics (12-9, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (3-17, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston visits the Washington Wizards after Jaylen Brown scored 42 points in the Celtics’ 123-117 win against the New York Knicks.

The Wizards have gone 2-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington is 3-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16.0 turnovers per game.

The Celtics are 9-6 in Eastern Conference play. Boston ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference shooting 35.5% from 3-point range.

The Wizards are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 44.5% the Celtics allow to opponents. The Wizards average 115.3 points per game, 12.0 fewer points than the 127.3 the Wizards give up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Nov. 6 the Celtics won 136-107 led by 35 points from Brown, while Alex Sarr scored 31 points for the Wizards.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ McCollum is averaging 18 points and 3.4 assists for the Wizards. Tristan Vukcevic is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

Payton Pritchard is shooting 45.2% and averaging 17.1 points for the Celtics. Derrick White is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 2-8, averaging 114.1 points, 41.5 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 126.1 points per game.

Celtics: 7-3, averaging 118.0 points, 46.1 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Sharife Cooper: out (calf), Tre Johnson: out (hip), Corey Kispert: out (thumb), Alex Sarr: out (adductor), Khris Middleton: out (knee).

Celtics: Jayson Tatum: out (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press