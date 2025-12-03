76ers play the Warriors in non-conference play

Golden State Warriors (11-10, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (11-9, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia 76ers host the Golden State Warriors in non-conference play.

The 76ers have gone 6-6 at home. Philadelphia is eighth in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, allowing just 118.0 points while holding opponents to 46.6% shooting.

The Warriors are 4-8 in road games. Golden State has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The 76ers score 118.3 points per game, 4.7 more points than the 113.6 the Warriors give up. The Warriors are shooting 45.1% from the field, 1.5% lower than the 46.6% the 76ers’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: VJ Edgecombe is averaging 14.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the 76ers. Tyrese Maxey is averaging 35.0 points over the last 10 games.

Brandin Podziemski is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Warriors. Buddy Hield is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 5-5, averaging 114.2 points, 45.2 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.5 points per game.

Warriors: 5-5, averaging 113.0 points, 43.2 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 10.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.5 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Trendon Watford: out (thigh), Quentin Grimes: out (calf), Joel Embiid: out (knee), Kelly Oubre Jr.: out (knee).

Warriors: Alex Toohey: out (knee), De’Anthony Melton: out (knee), Stephen Curry: out (quadriceps), Al Horford: out (sciatic nerve), Jimmy Butler III: day to day (glute), Draymond Green: day to day (foot), Trayce Jackson-Davis: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press