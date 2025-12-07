Chicago faces Golden State, looks to halt 6-game skid

Golden State Warriors (12-12, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (9-13, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -1.5; over/under is 227.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago will try to stop its six-game skid when the Bulls play Golden State.

The Bulls are 6-4 in home games. Chicago is fifth in the NBA with 45.8 rebounds led by Josh Giddey averaging 9.9.

The Warriors have gone 5-9 away from home. Golden State ranks ninth in the Western Conference with 32.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Draymond Green averaging 5.3.

The 118.5 points per game the Bulls average are 5.9 more points than the Warriors allow (112.6). The Warriors’ 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (47.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Matas Buzelis is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Bulls. Coby White is averaging 22.0 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jonathan Kuminga is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Warriors. Pat Spencer is averaging 19.0 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 3-7, averaging 115.5 points, 43.7 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.8 points per game.

Warriors: 4-6, averaging 110.3 points, 45.3 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Jalen Smith: day to day (knee), Dalen Terry: day to day (calf), Noa Essengue: out for season (shoulder), Coby White: day to day (calf), Zach Collins: day to day (wrist), Tre Jones: day to day (ankle), Kevin Huerter: out (hamstring), Isaac Okoro: day to day (lumbar), Ayo Dosunmu: day to day (thumb), Patrick Williams: day to day (wrist).

Warriors: Alex Toohey: day to day (knee), Seth Curry: day to day (toe), Draymond Green: day to day (midfoot), Al Horford: day to day (back), Stephen Curry: out (quadricep), De’Anthony Melton: day to day (knee), Jimmy Butler III: day to day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press