Sacramento takes on Indiana after LaVine’s 42-point game

Sacramento Kings (6-17, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (5-18, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento faces the Indiana Pacers after Zach LaVine scored 42 points in the Kings’ 127-111 win over the Miami Heat.

The Pacers are 4-8 on their home court. Indiana is last in the Eastern Conference shooting 32.9% from 3-point range.

The Kings are 3-10 on the road. Sacramento is 6-10 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.2 turnovers per game.

The Pacers are shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points lower than the 50.0% the Kings allow to opponents. The Kings are shooting 46.6% from the field, 1.2% lower than the 47.8% the Pacers’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pascal Siakam is averaging 24.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Pacers. Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 28.0 points over the last 10 games.

Russell Westbrook is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Kings. LaVine is averaging 8.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 4-6, averaging 114.1 points, 40.5 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.6 points per game.

Kings: 3-7, averaging 109.8 points, 39.6 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.5 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Quenton Jackson: day to day (hamstring), Obi Toppin: out (foot), Ben Sheppard: day to day (calf), Aaron Nesmith: out (knee), Kam Jones: day to day (back), Tyrese Haliburton: out for season (achilles).

Kings: Dennis Schroder: day to day (hip), Domantas Sabonis: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press